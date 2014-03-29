Serie A Preview: Livorno v Inter

The Milan outfit have not featured in a continental competition this season following a disappointing ninth-place finish last term, but they are firmly in the mix for a UEFA Europa League spot.

However, Walter Mazzarri has seen his side endure a mini-wobble of late and could find themselves in sixth spot by the time they kick off at Stadio Armando Picchi on Monday.

After taking seven points from their fixtures with Roma, Torino and Hellas Verona, Inter were beaten by Atalanta on Sunday before being held to a frustrating goalless draw by Udinese in midweek.

Mazzarri has frequently talked of using his debut campaign at the club as a way of sorting his squad before a potentially decisive close-season, with continued financial backing expected from owner Erick Thohir.

Nemanja Vidic has already agreed to move to San Siro, while Fernando Torres, Edin Dzeko and Alvaro Morata are on Inter's radar, and Mazzarri is keen to ensure his side finish the season on a high after Thohir refused to give assurances that the former Napoli coach will still be in charge at the start of the next campaign.

"Most of all, I think we need to end the season well, and then we can start from there," he said.

"After the season's end we can evaluate everything together calmly. We all have the same purpose in mind."

While Inter are targeting European football, Monday's opponents have Serie A survival on their agenda.

Domenico Di Carlo's side have won just once in their last six attempts and were kept firmly in the relegation mire when they were beaten 2-0 at Atalanta on Wednesday.

Giuseppe De Luca and German Denis were on target in a routine win, but Di Carlo is confident his charges can turn their poor form around.

"Being together and united is absolutely fundamental," he said prior to the defeat at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

"Ours fight is a fight for survival, along with four or five other teams. We are ready to give it our best in every game we play."