Serie A Preview: Torino v Milan

The Italy forward this week sealed an 18-month loan move to Milan after failing to make an impact at Atletico Madrid.

Cerci left Torino to join the Spanish champions last August, but made a swift return to Serie A as part of the deal that took Fernando Torres back to Atleti.

The former Fiorentina man scored 13 goals for Torino in Serie A last season, having found the back of the net eight times in the previous campaign for Giampiero Ventura's side.

Cerci, who made his Milan debut in a 2-1 home defeat to Sassuolo on Tuesday, spoke of his love for Torino at a press conference on Wednesday and revealed he has a tattoo dedicated to the club.

The 27-year-old vowed not to celebrate if he scores against his former employers, but will be holding nothing back as Milan attempt to respond to their Sassuolo setback.

He said: "I am at the top of my game and being watched by everyone. I did really well with Ventura but the important thing for me is the belief from the team. I have to work to play my best.

"I have a good feeling because the coach wanted me a lot. The team is disappointed about the defeat [to Sassuolo] because we were leading, we can only look forward.

"We were a little depressed but we must keep our heads high against Torino, we must react and play a good game.

"Torino are a good team with a great coach so we have to go into the game with the right attitude, playing our game. There are four or five teams fighting for third place.

"We have great players, the atmosphere is a good one. We are Milan, we mustn't be afraid of anyone."

Filippo Inzaghi's side are seventh in Serie A ahead of their trip to Turin, already 15 points adrift of leaders Juventus.

Philippe Mexes came through a training session on Thursday as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury, but is not expected to feature this weekend and fellow defender Daniele Bonera (thigh) remains sidelined.

Torino stretched their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions with a goalless draw at Chievo on Tuesday and will be eyeing their first win over Milan since back in 2001.

A flu bug affected Ventura's squad ahead of the draw with Chievo and the coach still has concerns ahead of the clash with Milan.

Striker Barreto and defender Salvatore Masiello were unable to train on Wednesday due to illness, but goalkeeper Jean-Francois Gillet and midfielder Omar El Kaddouri are set to be back in contention.

Amauri's fitness will be checked ahead of the game after he suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up at Chievo.