SEVEN Manchester United players are considering leaving Old Trafford this summer

The Norwegian is hoping to bolster his squad this summer with the hope of closing the vast gap behind Liverpool and Manchester City, but could instead be filling bigger holes if some of his key men depart.

Paul Pogba and David de Gea are the two most high-profile stars considering their options, according to the report, with Real Madrid and PSG keen on both players respectively.

Romelu Lukaku is also named in the report, after his agent said that the striker’s future was open, while Ander Herrera seems most likely to depart with his contract expiring in the summer and no sign of a new agreement in sight.

Herrera’s compatriot Juan Mata is also out of contract and seemingly destined for the exit, Eric Bailly – linked with Real Madrid last week – is said to be unhappy with his playing time under Solskjaer.

Completing the septet is Alexis Sanchez, who has struggled from the start in Manchester since his January 2018 swap with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but as the Premier League’s highest-paid player will be difficult to shift.

