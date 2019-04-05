Agent of Manchester United star hints at Serie A switch

The Belgian has a contract at Old Trafford until 2022 but has regularly been the subject of transfer speculation, including links to Serie A giants Juventus and Inter.

Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello assured that his client is focused on finishing the season strongly with United, but hinted at a venture overseas further down the line.

“At the moment he is very focused on finishing the season,” Pastorello told Sky Sports.

“The competition for third and fourth place in England is very tight so let’s see what will happen in the future at the end the season.

“It’s his second season here and he will still have three years on his contract until the end. Let’s see. He’s someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.

“He sees a way to have a career playing in different countries because he would like to win some trophies and prove himself and say to his children ‘I won there and I won there and I won there’ and ‘I was a very good player in all the top championships’. So let’s see, the future is really very open but, at the moment, we don’t discuss that because really the season is in a big moment.

“He likes Italy. When he was a child he followed a lot the Italian league. Everybody agrees today the Premier League is the best but years ago Italy was the best and they were the dreams for the younger footballer players.

“Teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona of course attract any champion, so he also sees himself in La Liga one day.”

