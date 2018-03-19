Sevilla coach Montella interested in Italy job

Vincenzo Montella has hinted he would be interested in becoming the new Italy national team coach.

Montella, whose Sevilla side knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League last week, was not named on the three-man shortlist revealed by Italian Football Federation (FIGC) vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta.

Chelsea's Antonio Conte is Costacurta's top target, with interim coach Luigi Di Biagio and Zenit's Roberto Mancini also in the running.

Di Biagio is taking charge of Italy's upcoming friendly matches against Argentina and England, stepping up from his role as Under-21 coach.

Regardless of not being mentioned by Costacurta, former Italy international Montella has indicated he would find the job hard to turn down if he was offered the chance to lead his country.

"It's a dream for any coach to coach their national team," Montella said to Rai.

"I don't know what would happen if they approached me.

"I feel good in Seville and I've got another year on my contract.

"Would I go to Juventus? No. They have a great coach and [Massimiliano] Allegri will be there for a while because he's doing a great job."

A double toast following our new manager's presentation: Welcome Vincenzo Montella and here's to a happy 2018 for all Sevillistas! December 30, 2017

Sevilla lost Jorge Sampaoli in May 2017 when he left the LaLiga club to take charge of Argentina after a single season with the Andalusians, in which he led them to Champions League qualification.

Montella was then appointed in December after the sacking of Eduardo Berizzo, with the 43-year-old rebuilding his reputation after failing at AC Milan, Sevilla sitting sixth in the LaLiga table.

"I've made some mistakes but I've always tried to do my best," Montella said of his San Siro spell.

"There were a few new players with no international experience, somebody wanted to have immediate results but I think we needed time, patience was needed."