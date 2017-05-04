Shakespeare expects Schmeichel to stay despite Man United and Madrid talk

Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare is unaware of any interest in goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and does not expect him to leave the club.

While Leicester have been unable to replicate the incredible form that saw them claim the Premier League title last season, Schmeichel has impressed.

The Dane, whose contract does not expire until 2021, has kept three clean sheets in his last five league games, with his performances and his recent change in agent leading to speculation linking him with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Asked if he believes Schmeichel will be at the King Power Stadium next season, Shakespeare replied: "Yes, I do.

"He's in the form of his life.

"There's been a lot of speculation this week, but he's totally entitled to change his agent.

"What I would say is he has been very professional, his performances have shown that.

"He has a very strong character, and I expect him to carry on in the same way.

"I don't feel the need to talk to him, because he's perfectly entitled to change his agent when that contract comes to an end."

Pressed on if he was aware of any outside interest in Schmeichel, Shakespeare said: "No.

"I've said before I have no problems with players wanting to progress and play in the Champions League, as we have done, but ultimately I think Kasper is happy here.

"We have to cross that bridge when we come to it."