Shaqiri: I can handle trip to Red Star Belgrade
Xherdan Shaqiri said he had nothing to worry about ahead of Liverpool's trip to Red Star Belgrade next month.
Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri insisted he could handle a trip to Serbia for his team's Champions League return clash against Red Star Belgrade.
The Switzerland international was fined during the World Cup after he celebrated a goal against Serbia by making an eagle gesture, a symbol similar to the one on the Albanian flag.
Shaqiri starred for Liverpool against Red Star on Wednesday, as his side recorded a comprehensive 4-0 victory at Anfield.
However, a far more hostile atmosphere is set to await Jurgen Klopp's men, and Shaqiri, in the return clash next month, but the 27-year-old said he was prepared.
"I had this already at the World Cup so I know I can handle this no problem," Shaqiri said.
"I just saw a few articles where one player said something. I don't really care what people are saying.
"I just go there to play a football game. It is not about politics, it is about football. I worry about nothing and go to play."
Liverpool are top of Group C on six points ahead of the encounter in Belgrade on November 6.
