Shaqiri: I can handle trip to Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri insisted he could handle a trip to Serbia for his team's Champions League return clash against Red Star Belgrade.

The Switzerland international was fined during the World Cup after he celebrated a goal against Serbia by making an eagle gesture, a symbol similar to the one on the Albanian flag.

Shaqiri starred for Liverpool against Red Star on Wednesday, as his side recorded a comprehensive 4-0 victory at Anfield.

However, a far more hostile atmosphere is set to await Jurgen Klopp's men, and Shaqiri, in the return clash next month, but the 27-year-old said he was prepared.

"I had this already at the World Cup so I know I can handle this no problem," Shaqiri said.

"I just saw a few articles where one player said something. I don't really care what people are saying.

"I just go there to play a football game. It is not about politics, it is about football. I worry about nothing and go to play."

Liverpool are top of Group C on six points ahead of the encounter in Belgrade on November 6.