Sharpe: United have unearthed a gem in Bailly

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba may have grabbed all the headlines at Manchester United, but Lee Sharpe believes Eric Bailly's arrival is the most significant.

The 22-year-old central defender arrived at Old Trafford for a reported €30million fee from Villarreal and was quickly installed at the heart of United's backline by Jose Mourinho in a partnership with Daley Blind, impressing in his four outings so far.

Sharpe has been particularly impressed by the youngster and has predicted big things for the Ivory Coast international.

"The team looks really strong in every department now, I think the manager's strengthened in good areas with top-quality players and the rest of the team are raising their standards to join them," said the former United winger.

"Ibrahimovic is obviously going to be a massive star, and so is Pogba, but I think the one that's stood out for me at the moment is Bailly the centre-half.

"He looks quick, decent on the ball, he reads the game really well.

"If he continues to play like he has done in the first few games I think they've found an absolute gem."