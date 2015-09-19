Shaw to leave Eindhoven hospital following double leg break

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is out of hospital following a double leg break sustained during the Champions League defeat to PSV.

Shaw was withdrawn 24 minutes in at the Philip Stadion on Tuesday following a challenge from Hector Moreno, with the England international later undergoing surgery in the Netherlands.

It remains to be seen whether the 20-year-old will play again this season although Shaw confirmed he was out of hospital in Eindhoven and would be returning to Manchester on Saturday.

"I just wanna say a massive thank you to everyone at St Anna hospital for all the care and attention they have given me the last few days," he posted via Instagram.

"Something I will never forget! Am pleased to be flying back to Manchester today so I can start my journey back onto the football pitch!"