Shaw returns to light training with United

Luke Shaw returned to light training with Manchester United on Monday, just over six months since breaking his leg against PSV in the Champions League.

England left-back Shaw suffered a double fracture in his right leg after a heavy challenge from PSV defender Hector Moreno in United's 2-1 defeat at the Philips Stadion in September.

United manager Louis van Gaal has been keen to talk up Shaw's chances of recovering in time for the end of the season and even Euro 2016, with England boss Roy Hodgson also saying recently that the former Southampton man would be considered for a spot, as club-mate Wayne Rooney will be despite his injury absence.

Van Gaal confirmed last week that Shaw would return to action at United's Carrington base with the club's medical staff, but a return to full training is yet to be decided.

When asked if Shaw could play his part in United's run-in, and a possible FA Cup final appearance, Van Gaal said: "I am still saying that to him! I hope for him but it shall be very difficult."

The presence of Shaw on Monday had at least one team-mate in a good mood, Juan Mata posting on Instagram: "My friend @lukeshaw23 just came in from running out on the pitch! Getting closer."