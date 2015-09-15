Shaw sustains double leg fracture

Luke Shaw sustained a double leg fracture in Manchester United's 2-1 Champions League defeat at PSV on Tuesday, the club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old was on the receiving end of a thumping tackle from Hector Moreno early in the Group B fixture, subsequently receiving seven minutes of treatment before being withdrawn on a stretcher while wearing an oxygen mask.

And the club subsequently revealed that their worst fears have been realised, with Shaw now set to undergo surgery.

A tweet on United's official account read: "Our thoughts go out to @LukeShaw23, who has suffered a double fracture of the leg. He will have an operation on his return to Manchester."

Unsurprisingly, those sentiments were echoed by Chris Smalling - who captained United on a disappointing return to the group phase of Europe's premier club competition.

Smalling told BT Sport: "I didn't see it. A few of the players did witness it and it was a very sad time. We wish him a quick recovery."