Shelvey and Dummett red card appeals successful

Newcastle United have been successful in their appeal to have red cards for both Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett overturned following their Championship defeat at Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Rafael Benitez's side, who lead the second tier after 19 games, were reduced to nine men in a controversial 2-1 loss at the City Ground as Shelvey and Dummett were dismissed before half-time by referee Stephen Martin.

However, the FA have now announced that an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing found both decisions to be cases of wrongful dismissal.

England international Shelvey was involved in an off-the-ball tangle with Henri Lansbury, before defender Dummett was deemed to have fouled the same Forest player in the Newcastle area.

Visiting goalkeeper Karl Darlow saved both subsequent penalties, but could not prevent a second consecutive league defeat for the Magpies.

Shelvey and Dummett will now be available for Newcastle's home match against Birmingham City on Saturday.