Shelvey: N'Gog will be a big hit at Swansea

N'Gog has linked up with former Liverpool team-mate Shelvey at Swansea, after moving from Bolton Wanderers and penning a contract for the remainder of the season.

Shelvey, who arrived from Anfield in the close-season, is confident N'Gog will be a success, explaining the Frenchman's future at Liverpool was always going to be under threat from "bigger names".

"I worked with him for 18 months at Liverpool so I know what he can do," said Shelvey.

"David had a good record at Liverpool. But, with no disrespect to him, there were a lot of far bigger names in front of him at Anfield like Fernando Torres.

"He couldn't get too much of a look-in. But if he gets a chance here, he'll take those chances. At this club, the fans make you feel loved."

Shelvey was on the scoresheet for Swansea on Tuesday as they ended a run of eight Premier League games without a win by beating Fulham 2-0.