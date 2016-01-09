Shelvey to play in FA Cup amid exit rumours

Swansea City manager Alan Curtis is planning to play Jonjo Shelvey in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie at Oxford United despite rumours he will be sold in January.

England midfielder Shelvey fell out of favour under former manager Garry Monk, and rumours circulated that the former Liverpool star has clashed with chairman Huw Jenkins.

Shelvey has featured sparingly under Curtis, who was appointed until the end of the season prior to the match at the Kassam Stadium, further fuelling speculation of an exit from the Liberty Stadium.

But the ex-Charlton Athletic player is set to start in a move that would leave him cup-tied, and Curtis has reiterated his desire for the 23-year-old to stay at Swansea.

"It's fair to say that Jonjo will play on Sunday and, hopefully, he will show everybody what he's capable of," Curtis said.

"From there, we will look at it in terms of the league fixtures to come.

"I would want him to stay, absolutely. I spoke to him [on Friday] and told him that. I feel that he's got a huge part to play.

"He's not in the team at the moment and there's always going to be speculation about good players.

"Jonjo's a current England international so there's going to be speculation about him moving on. We feel that he's a huge part of what will be a difficult run-in."