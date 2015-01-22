Shenaishil: Iraq must temper emotions
Iraq coach Radhi Shenaishil has urged his squad to temper their emotion with an Asian Cup quarter-final tie against Iran on the horizon.
The 2007 victors ensured a runners-up berth in Group D thanks to a 2-0 victory over Palestine in Canberra on Tuesday.
Iraq return to the Australian capital to meet rivals Iran, who topped Group C with maximum points.
The encounter is a difficult one on paper, but head coach Shenaishil is confident of reaching the last four and has urged Iraq to put on a show.
"Both teams, Iran and Iraq, will be telling their players to have a quality match and forget emotions," the former Iraq international said.
"There's history between the two teams and Iran have similar football school as Iraq, a same style of football.
"I played in 1993 when we beat Iran 2-1. They are a very good team especially in the early 1970s when they were at a high level.
"I want to see a quality match and not powerful tackles.
"We are in the quarter-final and we want to give the right impression of the football in Asia, the quality in Asia."
