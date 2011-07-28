Sherwood predicts big future for Kane
Tottenham Hotspur coach Tim Sherwood has praised the continuing improvement of young striker Harry Kane.
The 18-year-old scored twice in Spurs' 5-3 friendly win over MK Dons on Tuesday evening, having come on as a late substitute for England striker Jermain Defoe.
And Sherwood, Tottenham's technical co-ordinator, belives the England Under-19 international has a bright future at White Hart Lane.
"Harry showed real quality when he came on," Sherwood told Tottenham's official website.
"His first goal was a real goal-scorer's goal, a poacher's goal, just nicking in front of the defender and sliding the ball home.
"The second was a good finish as well. He had three chances and scored twice in 15 minutes, a good ratio.
"He's a good player and we all think he's got a future at the club."
Kane spent the final four months of last season on loan at Leyton Orient, hitting five goals in 18 matches for the League One side.
A Tottenham XI will make the short trip to Leyton Orient for their next pre-season fixture on Friday evening, while the first team will face Brighton in the first match at the new AMEX Stadium on Saturday.
