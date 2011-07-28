Sherwood predicts big future for Kane

The 18-year-old scored twice in Spurs' 5-3 friendly win over MK Dons on Tuesday evening, having come on as a late substitute for England striker Jermain Defoe.

And Sherwood, Tottenham's technical co-ordinator, belives the England Under-19 international has a bright future at White Hart Lane.

"Harry showed real quality when he came on," Sherwood told Tottenham's official website.

"His first goal was a real goal-scorer's goal, a poacher's goal, just nicking in front of the defender and sliding the ball home.

"The second was a good finish as well. He had three chances and scored twice in 15 minutes, a good ratio.

"He's a good player and we all think he's got a future at the club."

Kane spent the final four months of last season on loan at Leyton Orient, hitting five goals in 18 matches for the League One side.

A Tottenham XI will make the short trip to Leyton Orient for their next pre-season fixture on Friday evening, while the first team will face Brighton in the first match at the new AMEX Stadium on Saturday.