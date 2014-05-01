Sherwood: Someone is lying about Spurs job

Sherwood replaced Andre Villas-Boas in the White Hart Lane hot seat back in December, but is widely expected to leave the club in the close-season.

A number of managers have been heavily linked with the post, with Ajax boss Frank de Boer claiming earlier this week that Tottenham have already approached him.

The Premier League club subsequently denied the comments made by the Dutchman, but Sherwood labelled the persistent rumours "disappointing".

"When clubs are coming out and saying Tottenham have actually spoken to them and managers are coming out and saying they've spoken to them too, it's disappointing," the 45-year-old told Sky Sports.

"Somewhere along the line someone is telling porkies (lies), I don't know for sure.

"Tottenham are not making any comment on that until the season finishes. So I'm just carrying on as I normally do, being as professional as I can and preparing the team."

Sherwood went on to insist he was not to blame for Tottenham's failure to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

"It's a difficult time when I go into these press conferences and there are outside distractions but I really have to concentrate, for the sake of these great fans, on getting us maximum points," he added.

"I think it's gone reasonably well for me in the Premier League. If we'd started the season better we might be in a better position in the league table."