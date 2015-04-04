Sherwood: Villa capable of beating Man United

Villa travel to Old Trafford on Saturday as rank outsiders to end their 11-match winless streak against the Manchester club, with Sherwood's men hovering three points above the relegation zone, while United occupy fourth spot.

A total of 31 points separate United and Villa in the Premier League standings but Sherwood believes his side can beat the 13-time champions for the first time since December 2009.

"I think they are beatable, they have only lost two games at home all season, they have a terrific record at Old Trafford, but every team can beat anyone," he said.

"It would be an upset - we believe we are capable of upsetting them."

Sherwood, who oversaw Tottenham's 2-1 victory at Old Trafford last January, added: "I don't think there's anything to be scared of.

"That's no disrespect to Man United, what I mean is that it's just a game of football which any team can win on any given day.

"I don't think anything has happened this season that he hasn't seen before.

"I still think it's an unbelievably tough place to go and play, it was hard. I took a Tottenham team that won last year, quite comfortably. Whether that can be emulated again I hope so."