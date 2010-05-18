Silva flattered by Man United interest

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from the Mestalla during the close season along with striker David Villa, and both could find themselves with new clubs by the time the new campaign re-starts.

Silva has been linked with a host of English clubs over the last year - including Chelsea and Liverpool as well as United - with the Red Devils' boss Sir Alex Ferguson expected to step up his interest in the winger in the coming months if the price is right.

The Spanish international admitted: "When you hear a club like Manchester United is interested in you it is an honour. I am very aware of the Premier League, and in recent years it has been the stand-out league in the world.

"If it came calling, especially if it was a club like Manchester United, it would be very hard to resist. I am happy at Valencia, but every player has his price and if they get an offer they think is good business anything is possible."

Silva found the net 10 times this campaign, his highest goal-scoring season yet, to go with his 12 assists for Los Che.

And his attacking prowess could prompt a wave of interest from Messrs Ferguson, Rafael Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti.

The Spanish outfit are still in the financial mire but have so far managed to hold onto their prize assets despite constant speculation.

However it appears the time may have finally come for the pair to depart, with a host of suitors ready to make their moves for Valencia’s valuable duo.

By Joe Brewin

