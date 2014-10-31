Silva set for four-week injury absence
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed midfielder David Silva faces a four-week injury lay-off.
The Spain international sustained a knee problem in City's 2-0 League Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday and was forced off after just nine minutes.
Silva will now miss Sunday's derby with Manchester United as well as the crucial UEFA Champions League tie with CSKA Moscow next week.
