Silva: Spain's depth is key

David Silva says Spain's competition for places is what keeps them so hungry to win.

The two-time reigning European champions look like the team to beat on their early form at Euro 2016 and Silva says while everyone wants to play, the competition from those on the bench in training demands that the starting XI perform at the highest possible level to keep their spot.

Furthermore, Silva is confident in whatever team Vicente del Bosque puts out against Croatia to get the necessary point to finish top of Group D.

"Here everybody wants to play. You have seen that during the other tournaments, and also during the trainings," the Manchester City man said.

"All people train at 100 per cent and also that means that everybody has to keep the level.

"Well, we have not talked about being first. We need to win or draw to finish top. That is our main goal and after that we will think about our rivals, but at the moment we have not talked about it."

Those sentiments were echoed by Barcelona's Marc Bartra, who insisted he is ready to play should Del Bosque pick him.

"To be honest, I am working several months for this moment. I am feeling good. I have security and I feel more mature to do my best if the coach needs me," he said.

"I think I have been working these weeks and I feel good with the team and during training. I think we are training hard. If the coach needs me, to keep the level of the team, to keep our strong place in the competition, and giving a good level of ourselves, I feel good."