Singapore suspends players for 'hooliganism'

A pre-match brawl between Singapore champions Etoile F.C. and Hougang United erupted on May 23 as the teams warmed up at Hougang's stadium. Four people were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Two players from Etoile were suspended from all competitions dating back to the incident. A player and an official from Hougang United received the same punishment.

Both clubs were docked five points and fined S$10,000 ($8,100), of which S$5,000 is suspended until the end of 2011.

"Both clubs engaged in acts of hooliganism which is both disgraceful and unprofessional of them," said Disciplinary Committee Chairman K. Bala Chandran in a statement.

"We made the decision based on the facts and investigations that were done."

Football Association of Singapore President Zainudin Nordin said he was confident the disciplinary committee's verdict had been a "fair and just" one.

"I would also like to reiterate that the FAS has a zero tolerance policy on violence and will come down hard on any players or officials who put the game of football into disrepute," he added.