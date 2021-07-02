Sirino reiterates desire to leave Sundowns for Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino has yet again spoken to the media about his desire to leave Chloorkop for Al Ahly, saying that he is struggling with Sundowns to achieve his dream of joining Ahly.

The Uruguayan has been on the radar of the Egyptian for some time with Ahly tring to sign him before the arrival of Pitso Mosimane.

Sirino, however, signed a new four-year deal, but Mosimane’s arrival in Egypt has seen the forwards desires change.

Sirino attempted to force through a move before the start of the 2020/21 campaign, but Downs held firm and rebuffed all approaches from Ahly.

The Uruguayan has now yet again spoken out publicly about his desire to leave the Brazilians to join Mosimane in Egypt.

Sirino told Egyptian football channel, OnTime Sports, that he hopes that the two parties can come to an agreement and seal his dream move.

"I am struggling with Sundowns to achieve my dream of joining Al-Ahly, and I hope that the two parties will reach an agreement,” he told OnTime Sports.

"[Pitso] Mosimane has great belief in me, and he was the reason why I came to South Africa," he added.

"Playing for Al-Ahly is a big dream, and I will wait and fight for it until the last day on the field, and I feel that my physical fitness is at its peak, and the age factor has no effect on my performance," he added.

Ahly now will have to put up a big amount of money to get their man, but whether Downs are willing to lose one of their best players remains to be seen.