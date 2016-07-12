Skrtel arrives in Istanbul ahead of imminent Fenerbahce move

Martin Skrtel is set to complete his transfer from Liverpool to Fenerbahce on Wednesday, the defender confirmed upon arriving in Istanbul.

The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Fener since June, when club president Aziz Yildirim claimed a deal was nearing completion.

Skrtel, who represented Slovakia at Euro 2016, arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday and expects his transfer to be completed quickly.

"Obviously I'm very happy to be here. I'm looking forward to tomorrow [Wednesday]," Skrtel told Fenerbahce TV.

Martin Škrtel İstanbul’da | July 12, 2016

"I already know about Fenerbahce as a team and a club. Also I spoke with [Slovakia team-mate] Miroslav Stoch and he told me beautiful things about the club and city.

"There were some offers from the other clubs but as I said before, the offer from Fenerbahce was very straight from the beginning.

"Fenerbahce is a massive club and for these reasons I accepted this offer. Tomorrow we'll complete the last step and I hope tomorrow I'll become a Fenerbahce player officially."