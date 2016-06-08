Slovenia's Ceferin to run for UEFA presidency

The Football Association of Slovenia (NZS) has formally announced Aleksander Ceferin's candidacy to succeed Michel Platini as UEFA president.

Platini officially resigned from the office last month after the failure of his appeal against a ban from football activity imposed by the FIFA Ethics Committee.

The former France international, who had served as the head of European football's governing body since 2007, had his suspension reduced from six years to four, but was still obliged to step down over what was deemed to be the 'disloyal payment' he received from ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Greek acting general secretary Theodore Theodoridis, senior UEFA vice-president Angel Maria Villar of Spain and Dutch Football Association president Michael van Praag were reportedly among the early candidates to succeed Platini.

Ceferin has now formally entered the race, as confirmed by a post released on the official NZS Twitter account.

"Following the support of 13 new national associations, Aleksander Ceferin [has] decided to run for the office of UEFA President," the tweet read.

According to his profile on the UEFA website, Ceferin, a lawyer specialising in professional athletes and sports clubs, has been the president of the NZS since 2011.

Platini's successor is due to be elected at an extraordinary congress in Athens on September 14.