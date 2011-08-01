Sneijder refuses to rule out Inter exit

The 27-year-old Inter Milan playmaker has been linked with the English champions since Paul Scholes retired at the end of last season.

Speaking after Inter’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Dublin Super Cup, Sneijder gave no clear indication about whether or not he would remain a Nerazzurri player.

“What will happen? We'll see. There is always a chance that something will happen, but we will see.

"I've played in many competitions. I started in Holland, and then played in Spain and now the Italian league, and I'm still here.

"We will see what happens but I'm happy here."

After being involved in a number of high-profile transfers throughout his career, Sneijder has learned to divert his focus away from rumours regarding his future.

“There is always speculation, I've said before, I've played for almost 10 years at the highest level and every year there is speculation.

"As you can see, I'm still here. I'm always happy. I'm a happy guy. I'm just happy to train every day with my colleagues and to train every day and to play my game for the fans."

However, something that Sneijder is more certain about is his admiration for the City side that swept Inter aside so convincingly.

“They are a great team, they have great individual players and even as a team they are very good. They play very compact, very strong.”

By Chris Matthews