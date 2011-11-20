Trending

Sneijder sidelined for Trabzonspor trip

By

Inter Milan midfielder Wesley Sneijder has suffered a thigh strain, ruling him out of Tuesday's Champions League match at Trabzonspor, the Serie A team said Sunday.

The Dutchman noticed a twinge during training last week and aggravated the injury during the warm-up for Saturday's 2-1 win over Cagliari, forcing him to pull out of the match, Inter said.

Inter, who lead Group B with nine points from four games, did not say how long he might be sidelined.