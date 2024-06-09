Soccer Aid 2024: ITV apologise as Jill Scott is 'caught swearing' during England win

Soccer Aid 2024 raised over £15 million for Unicef as England beat a World XI 6-3 on Sunday – and ITV apologised to viewers after Jill Scott was shown using "industrial language" following a missed chance at Stamford Bridge.

Back for a new edition after raising more than £90m since its debut in 2006, this year's Soccer Aid featured a flurry of goals, with entrepreneur Steven Bartlett named Player of the Match after scoring twice for the England side managed by Frank Lampard.

And in the first half, Ellen White became the first female scorer in Soccer Aid history after she converted from a sublime Jack Wilshere assist, as the former Arsenal midfielder left Petr Cech on the floor with a wonderful piece of skill.

Frank Lampard and Jill Scott lift the trophy after England win Soccer Aid 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott was less fortunate than her former England team-mate, scuffing one chance well wide and showing her frustration with some colourful language.

"I don't know if you noticed it, I certainly didn't but there may have been, just may have been, some rather industrial language that emanated from Jill Scott's mouth when she missed the chance," commentator Sam Matterface said.

And he added: "If that was the case, we do apologise!"

VINTAGE JILL SCOTT#SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/fGgS9h1RhwJune 9, 2024

Love Island host Iain Stirling, who was co-commentating, said: "We'll apologise on Jill Scott's behalf, just in case, I'm actually getting fed up apologising on Jill Scott's behalf. She needs to wash her mouth out with soap quite frankly!"

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plenty of social media users noticed Scott's swearing too, with many commenting that it is not exactly a new facet of her game.

After the game, Scott lifted the trophy along with Lampard as England came out on top at Soccer Aid for the first time since the 2018 edition.

Read more

'Everybody was plastered after a glass of prosecco!' Jill Scott recalls the less-than-raucous celebrations that followed England's Euro 2022 win

'If you keep women's football in smaller grounds, it will never grow' – Jill Scott on reconnecting with her inner football fan and the players she loves to watch

Revealed: Lucy Bronze tells FourFourTwo she almost chose another country over England