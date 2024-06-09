Soccer Aid 2024: ITV apologise as Jill Scott is 'caught swearing' during England win
Soccer Aid 2024 saw England beat a World XI 6-3 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday – plus some 'industrial language' from Jill Scott
Soccer Aid 2024 raised over £15 million for Unicef as England beat a World XI 6-3 on Sunday – and ITV apologised to viewers after Jill Scott was shown using "industrial language" following a missed chance at Stamford Bridge.
Back for a new edition after raising more than £90m since its debut in 2006, this year's Soccer Aid featured a flurry of goals, with entrepreneur Steven Bartlett named Player of the Match after scoring twice for the England side managed by Frank Lampard.
And in the first half, Ellen White became the first female scorer in Soccer Aid history after she converted from a sublime Jack Wilshere assist, as the former Arsenal midfielder left Petr Cech on the floor with a wonderful piece of skill.
Scott was less fortunate than her former England team-mate, scuffing one chance well wide and showing her frustration with some colourful language.
"I don't know if you noticed it, I certainly didn't but there may have been, just may have been, some rather industrial language that emanated from Jill Scott's mouth when she missed the chance," commentator Sam Matterface said.
And he added: "If that was the case, we do apologise!"
VINTAGE JILL SCOTT#SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/fGgS9h1RhwJune 9, 2024
Love Island host Iain Stirling, who was co-commentating, said: "We'll apologise on Jill Scott's behalf, just in case, I'm actually getting fed up apologising on Jill Scott's behalf. She needs to wash her mouth out with soap quite frankly!"
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Plenty of social media users noticed Scott's swearing too, with many commenting that it is not exactly a new facet of her game.
After the game, Scott lifted the trophy along with Lampard as England came out on top at Soccer Aid for the first time since the 2018 edition.
Read more
'Everybody was plastered after a glass of prosecco!' Jill Scott recalls the less-than-raucous celebrations that followed England's Euro 2022 win
'If you keep women's football in smaller grounds, it will never grow' – Jill Scott on reconnecting with her inner football fan and the players she loves to watch
Revealed: Lucy Bronze tells FourFourTwo she almost chose another country over England
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.