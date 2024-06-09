Soccer Aid 2024: ITV apologise as Jill Scott is 'caught swearing' during England win

Soccer Aid 2024 saw England beat a World XI 6-3 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday – plus some 'industrial language' from Jill Scott

Jill Scott, England XI captain at Soccer Aid 2024, reacts after missing a chance for England's Lionesses.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soccer Aid 2024 raised over £15 million for Unicef as England beat a World XI 6-3 on Sunday – and ITV apologised to viewers after Jill Scott was shown using "industrial language" following a missed chance at Stamford Bridge.

Back for a new edition after raising more than £90m since its debut in 2006, this year's Soccer Aid featured a flurry of goals, with entrepreneur Steven Bartlett named Player of the Match after scoring twice for the England side managed by Frank Lampard.

