'Sold out' – Arsenal Women announce first-ever full house at Emirates for UWCL semi

Arsenal Women will play in front of a full crowd at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night for the first time ever, the north London club has announced.

The Gunners meet Wolfsburg in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final and have an excellent chance of progressing to the showpiece fixture after a 2-2 draw in Germany last week.

"For the first time in our history... EMIRATES STADIUM. SOLD OUT," Arsenal Women wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"It is a huge occasion for us as a team and as a club and it is a huge compliment, not only to people here who have been directly involved in selling tickets and generating the interest, but this is built on people who were here before this team, on players, coaches and people at the club for putting this together," manager Jonas Eidevall told the club's official website.

For the first time in our history... EMIRATES STADIUM. SOLD OUT. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sTUNFjFOVpApril 30, 2023 See more

"First to say that the more we play there, the more it feels like home, but also to say, it gives us the platform and foundation to spread our game to more people. That is so important and we see the benefits of that now.

"Our fans have been nothing short of brilliant this season. At times when it has been tough result wise, they have never gone quiet. They have always been there supporting us, they have been absolutely magnificent. If they can be just as magnificent tomorrow, that is going to be a big boost for us."

If Arsenal progress to the final, they will meet Barcelona in Eindhoven on June 3rd.