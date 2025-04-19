Watch Arsenal vs Lyon: Live streams for Women's Champions League semi-final
Who will get the upperhand in this tie?
Watch Arsenal vs Lyon to see two rivals battling it out in the first leg of the semi-final of the Women's Champions League, with free live streams available as well as the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.
Arsenal host eight-time winners Lyon in the first leg of their semi-final and they are up against it as they have only ever beaten the French club once, back in 2022.
But the Gunners are in good form in Europe with a campaign that includes beating Bayern Munich 3-2.
Arsenal vs Lyon will be played at the Emirates in London with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET on Saturday 19 April.
Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Lyon live streams wherever you are in the world.
Arsenal vs Lyon FREE live streams
Streaming service DAZN will be showing Arsenal vs Lyon online for free on its website and its YouTube channel for those in the UK and France.
DAZN has the rights internationally but is not giving it away for free everywhere, with certain other countries blocked from the free YouTube feed.
Watch Arsenal vs Lyon from anywhere
Geo-restrictions mean you might be blocked if you try to access from certain countries but fortunately, there is a solution: a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network - to give it its full name - makes your device appear as if its in a different location, so you can unlock your usual streaming services when you're out of the country. It's handy for watching the football when abroad, and the software also comes with a host of privacy benefits on top.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is the best provider out there.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Arsenal vs Lyon in the US
Fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Lyon in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final on DAZN USA. A subscription is needed and you can't access the free YouTube feed from the US.
Arsenal vs Lyon preview
Arsenal overcame a 2-0 deficit in the quarter-finals to beat Real Madrid 3-2 and they will be hoping they can take that winning momentum into their tie against Lyon.
The French giants have had another impressive European campaign though and defeated Bayern Munich 6-1 in their last eight match.
The Gunners may also have some injuries, including to goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, which could impede their form.
In FourFourTwo's opinion Lyon will come away with a 2-1 win.
Disclaimer
