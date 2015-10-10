Soldado reveals reasons behind Tottenham failure

Roberto Soldado says he was unable to recover his best form at Tottenham once Andre Villas-Boas left White Hart Lane.

The 29-year-old joined Spurs from Valencia for a fee believed to be £26million in August 2013, but the Spain international failed to hit the form he showed in La Liga and moved to Villarreal in August.

Soldado has now claimed the sacking of Villas-Boas, who brought him to White Hart Lane, in December 2013 proved to be the tipping point for his time in England.

"I went there with excitement and enthusiasm, thinking that the Premier League offered the perfect football for me," he is quoted by AS.

"But it was the opposite. After the departure of Villas-Boas, who was the one who signed me, everything was turned upside down.

"I lost confidence and I had a hard time. But now I think the experience has helped me appreciate and enjoy my life more."

Soldado has already scored twice and registered three assists in just six Liga games for Villarreal, who surprisingly top the table after seven rounds of matches, and the forward admits the change in environment has helped recapture his enjoyment of the game.

"After two years in England, the goal was for me to enjoy myself again," he said. "We've only just started, but I'm having a lot of fun.

"It's vital to be happy in what you do, no question."