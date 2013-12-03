Soldado vows to find scoring form for Spurs

The 28-year-old striker arrived at White Hart Lane in the close-season from Valencia for a reported club-record fee of £26 million, but he has only scored six goals in 15 appearances in all competitions.

Four of those goals have come in the Premier League, with only one from open play as three were converted penalties.

Soldado netted 30 goals for Valencia last season and the Spain international is determined to replicate that form in England to repay the faith shown in him by under-fire manager Andre Villas-Boas.

"I want to score more goals than I am doing at the moment," he said in The Daily Telegraph. "That is why they signed me.

"I have been doing it all my career. I haven't done so far here, but I am convinced I will get there.

"We are trying to score, we create chances but we are not taking them. We need to keep going, working hard and the goals will come."

Soldado will look to get back on the goalscoring trail on Wednesday when Tottenham face Fulham in the Premier League.