Sounders trade for Trinidad and Tobago international Joevin Jones

The Seattle Sounders have acquired left back Joevin Jones from the Chicago Fire in a draft-day trade, the Sounders announced Thursday.

The Trinidad and Tobago international played 28 games last season for the Fire, starting 26 matches. It was his first campaign in MLS, after spending four years with W Connection in the Trinidad and Tobago Pro League and a half-season with HJK in Finland.

The Fire received the No. 15 pick in Thursday's MLS draft and general allocation money. The Fire then dealt that pick in a larger deal with the Rapids for the No. 12 selection, with which Chicago selected North Carolina defender Jonathan Campbell.

“We are excited to add a player of Joevin’s caliber to our roster,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in news release. “Making our roster younger and faster has been a priority for the club this offseason, and acquiring a player like Joevin fits that bill.”

“Joevin is a player with speed and versatility that can come in and help our team,” Sounders coach Sigi Schmid said. “He played well for Chicago this past season and we look forward to seeing what he brings to our roster.”

The 24-year-old Jones has primarily lined up at fullback in MLS, but often features in the midfield for Trinidad and Tobago. He has been capped 37 times for the Soca Warriors, and has featured in a large role for his team in the 2015 Gold Cup and during World Cup qualifying.