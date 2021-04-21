South Africa handed difficult draw for Olympics

South Africa have discovered their group opponents in the 2020 Olympic Games after the draw was conducted at the Home of FIFA in Zurich today.

David Notoane's side are one of three teams representing the African nation at the global tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

South Africa have been drawn in Group A alongside France and Mexico, as well as hosts nation Japan, who they will meet in their opening match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Brazil and Germany were sent into Group D which also comprising Côte d'Ivoire, Saudi Arabia, while Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia make up Group C.

The men’s Olympic Football Tournaments will be played in a group stage, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and bronze medal and gold medal matches.

Here is the Olympic group stage draw in full:

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Group B: New Zealand, Korea Republic, Honduras, Romania

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia

WATCH: The full Olympic draw here