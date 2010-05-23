South African Jali ruled out of World Cup

Jali, who made his international debut this year, had been diagnosed with a mild cardiovascular condition and sent for further tests before the end-of-the-month announcement of the host nation's final 23-man squad.

But Parreira said he would take no chances with the 20-year-old.

"His playing career is not threatened but he must have the condition thoroughly investigated so that his career can continue," Parreira told reporters. "I've told him it would be best to have it properly checked.

"We do not want to put his life in any danger."