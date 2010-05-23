South African Jali ruled out of World Cup
By app
JOHANNESBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - South African midfielder Andile Jali will not be chosen for the World Cup squad after being sent to the USA for a check-up on a possible heart condition, coach Carlos Alberto Parreira said on Sunday.
Jali, who made his international debut this year, had been diagnosed with a mild cardiovascular condition and sent for further tests before the end-of-the-month announcement of the host nation's final 23-man squad.
But Parreira said he would take no chances with the 20-year-old.
"His playing career is not threatened but he must have the condition thoroughly investigated so that his career can continue," Parreira told reporters. "I've told him it would be best to have it properly checked.
"We do not want to put his life in any danger."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.