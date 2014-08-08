South Korea keen on Van Marwijk as next coach

Lee, the head of the South Korean Football Association's (KFA) technical committee, verified on Thursday that he had visited Van Marwijk in Amsterdam to discuss becoming Hong Myung-bo's successor.

Hong quit following South Korea's poor World Cup, where they claimed just one point, and Van Marwijk looks to have shot to the top of the KFA's three-man shortlist.

"We will wait a little longer for him to make a final decision," Lee said.

"The negotiation will be finalized in about a week.

"At the moment, Van Marwijk's decision is the most important factor in making this deal successful.

"Should he decide to take up the post, I am sure we will be able to work out the details."

Van Marwijk would continue South Korea's tradition of Dutch coaches, although he would be the first from Netherlands since Pim Verbeek quit in 2007.

Guus Hiddink famously led South Korea to the semi-finals of the World Cup on home soil in 2002 - the Asian nation's best result on the biggest stage of all.

Since Hiddink's tenure, three other Dutchmen - Jo Bonfrere, Dick Advocaat and Verbeek - have been in charge.

Following Verbeek, South Korea have had four native coaches of their national team but have decided to move away from that preference after Hong, with all three names on the KFA's shortlist reportedly from abroad.

Van Marwijk last coached at Hamburg but was sacked in February after just 143 days in the job.

The 62-year-old led the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2010, but they lost 1-0 to Spain after extra-time.