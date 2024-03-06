Southampton's game against Preston North End POSTPONED due to huge fire adjacent to St Mary's Stadium

Southampton's EFL Championship game against Preston North End scheduled for this evening has been postponed due to a nearby fire.

The blaze began at the old Greenhams building in Hampshire, with it thought 100 firefighters are still on the scene trying to contain the ongoing flames.

According to the BBC, one person has been treated for smoke inhalation but there are believed to be no serious injuries at this moment in time.

Russell Martin's side have been in terrific form so far this season, as they eye a return to the Premier League.

The Saints recently saw their 25-match unbeaten streak in the Championship come to an end at the hands of Bristol City, losing 3-1 at Ashton Gate.

Bidding to chase down the lead pack in Leicester City, Leeds United and Ipswich Town, tonight's game, however, will no longer take place, confirmed earlier today by an EFL statement.

“The EFL can confirm that tonight’s Sky Bet Championship fixture between Southampton and Preston North End has been postponed as a result of health and safety concerns following a fire nearby St Mary’s Stadium.

“The League will liaise with both Clubs to determine a suitable date to reschedule the fixture, with details to be confirmed in due course.”

Further context was provided by Southampton FC via their official channels, as they added: "The decision was made after consultation with the local authorities and emergency services after a major fire broke out in a building next to the St Mary’s Stadium site earlier today.



"The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation.



"We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first.



"The game will be postponed to a new date, which will be announced in due course, and all tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture."

