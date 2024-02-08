Quiz! Can you name every Championship club's home stadium?
English football's second tier features a mix of historic grounds, recent constructions, and many that have been rebranded over the years
You have 6 minutes to guess 24 stadiums.
The Championship is often referred to as one of the most unpredictable leagues in the world, but it hasn't lived up to that tag this season.
Leicester City are in danger of running away with the title, while Southampton and Leeds United, who were also relegated from the Premier League last term, could join them.
In one of the Championship's more surprising storylines, Ipswich Town are in the hunt for consecutive promotions, while crisis continues to engulf Sheffield Wednesday.
For this quiz, all you need to know are the names of each club's home ground. How many of the 24 will you get right?
