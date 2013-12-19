Spain end top of FIFA rankings for sixth year

Vicente del Bosque's world and European champions have now topped the rankings at the end of each of the last six calendar years following an unbeaten FIFA World Cup 2014 qualifying campaign that saw Spain collect 20 points from a possible 24.

Germany, Argentina, Colombia and Portugal complete the top five followed by Uruguay, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands and Brazil.

Bosnia-Herzegovina are the only team on the up inside the top 30.

Fresh from reaching a first World Cup finals, Bosnia-Herzegovina are now 19th, up two places, meaning France and Mexico drop one place each to 20th and 21st respectively.

Ukraine hold the distinction of being the highest climbers this year after surging 29 places to 18th, although that is unlikely to temper the frustration at missing out on a World Cup place following play-off heartache at the hands of France last month.