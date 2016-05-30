Spain v South Korea: Pedro wants goalscoring momentum

Pedro hopes to add to his Spain tally when Vicente del Bosque's side take on South Korea on Wednesday with Euro 2016 fast approaching.

The Chelsea winger captained his country against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday, netting a 94th-minute goal as Spain won 3-1 in St Gallen - his 17th international strike in 56 games.

Nolito scored twice to enhance his chances of being selected in Del Bosque's final squad, which will have been named by the time Spain tackle Korea in Salzburg, while Hector Bellerin was called up to replace the injured Dani Carvajal on Monday.

Pedro played his part in Spain's successful 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 campaigns and outlined the need for the whole team to function if they are to avoid repeating the nightmare that was the 2014 World Cup, which ended in group-stage elimination.

"I've always been comfortable here, yesterday I was captain and I am very happy with what I've done here, but it's normal for there to be a debate," Pedro told a news conference.

"I, of course, want to be at the Euros.

"Being captain and scoring was very special, it will be tough to relive this sort of situation. It was amazing, but I look to score much more.

"We'll play with one forward, but the midfield has to get to the goal too. There are many players, what we know for sure is that the midfield will ask for goals."

Korea coach Uli Stielike has called just 20 players up for the Spain game, and the subsequent friendly against Czech Republic, citing a desire to avoid players travelling long distances to Europe only to not be used.

Yun Suk-young, Lee Yong and Yoon Bit-garam have all been recalled following lengthy absences from the national side - Yoon has not been selected in over three and a half years.

Korea won without conceding in nine consecutive international games, a national record, while they are unbeaten in 16 outings, and Stielike is determined to further forge a winning mentality among his players against the European champions.

"I want to stress to the players what we can do," Stielike told the Korean Football Association's official website.

"Regardless of the opponent, we cannot forget that we have our own footballing philosophy. We must play Spain with confidence.

"Sometimes when I watch Korean football, it feels like the players don't have confidence or courage, we need to prepare that attitude. We must prepare to win.

"If we think we won't win, then there is no point in going. We will prepare well for the match."