Spanish prosecutors call for Neymar fraud charge

Spanish prosecutors have requested that Neymar is tried for fraud in relation to his big-money move to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

The Catalan giants announced that they paid a transfer fee of €57million for the Brazil captain, with Santos receiving €17m of that and Neymar's parents receiving the remainder.

However, a Brazilian investment fund that owned 40 per cent of the player's rights claims it was not paid the money it was owed.

Attorney Jose Perals of Spain's High Court has asked for an indictment for both Neymar and his father in the case.

An investigation claims the transfer fee for Neymar was much higher than reported - at €83m - and that the details were hidden from the public.

Both Neymar and Barcelona have denied any wrongdoing.