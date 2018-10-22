Spartak Moscow sack Massimo Carrera

Spartak Moscow have sacked coach Massimo Carrera with Raul Riancho named his temporary replacement.

Carrera ended Spartak's 16-year wait for a Russian Premier League title by leading them to glory in 2016-17.

But the Italian was unable to follow up that success and Spartak finished third last season, then failed to reach the Champions League group stages after losing against PAOK in the third qualifying round.

With Spartak languishing in seventh in the Russian Premier League after one win in their last six games, Carrera was fired on Monday.

"Results of the last season were considered unsatisfactory: none of the tasks set were completed," a club statement said. "And the results and the performance of the team this season showed that there are no signs of improvement."

Riancho's first game in charge of Spartak will come on Thursday, away to Scottish giants Rangers in the Europa League, with the Russian outfit bottom of Group G after two games.