Watch Chelsea Women vs Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup fifth round this weekend, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Chelsea vs Manchester United key information • Date: Sunday, 22 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 1:30pm BST / 8:30am ET • Venue: Kingsmeadow Stadium, Kingston • Streaming: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

With just 16 teams remaining in the FA Cup, the fifth round sees the Women's Super League elite go head-to-head.

In a rematch of last year's final, the current holders Chelsea will be hoping to topple their rivals, who currently sit above them in the WSL.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the FA Cup online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the UK

Chelsea vs Manchester United in the FA Cup will be broadcast live in the UK by TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is a subscription TV service, with streaming available on the Discovery+ platform, where access costs £30.99/month).

Can I watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the US?

Unfortunately, it appears Chelsea vs Manchester United has slipped through the cracks in the US.

Visiting America from the UK? NordVPN can unlock your Women's FA Cup broadcast.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: FA Cup preview

This is a rematch of last year’s FA Cup final, when Chelsea ran out 3–0 winners over United at Wembley to complete their domestic treble.

Despite that defeat, it was still a hugely positive campaign for United, who finished runners-up in the Cup and secured European qualification through their league position.

Now, however, the gap between the two clubs feels narrower than ever. United currently sit above Chelsea in the WSL table and will believe they have every chance of dethroning the holders and the side who denied them in the 2023 and 2025 finals.

Between them, these teams have dominated the competition in recent years and are the most recent FA Cup winners.

United have reached the past three finals, and at least one of the pair has featured in the last five showpieces.

Marc Skinner’s United face the added challenge of a midweek Champions League knockout, while Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea, having qualified automatically, do not.

Both sides eased through their fourth round ties with 5-0 victories and when these sides met in the WSL in October, there was nothing to separate them in a 1–1 draw.

On current form, there appears little between them again, but this time, there must be a winner.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United

It might not be considered an 'upset' based on the current WSL table, but given Chelsea’s status as holders and having a home tie, United will still be slight underdogs - but I’m backing them to edge it.