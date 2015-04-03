SPL: St Mirren 0 Celtic 2
James Forrest's goal and a penalty from Stefan Johansen saw Celtic move eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with beaten St Mirren staying bottom.
Both goals came in the second half of a game dominated by the champions, with Forrest turning in Adam Matthews' cross to break the deadlock.
The visitors secured the points when Viktor Genev handled Forrest's effort and Johansen kept his cool from the spot.
