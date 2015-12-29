Sportiello pens Atalanta extension

Atalanta have extended the contract of goalkeeper Marco Sportiello until the end of the 2019-20 Serie A season.

Sportiello, 23, has established himself as one of the best young goalkeepers in Italy since making his debut for Atalanta in 2013.

His performances have reportedly seen him attract the interest of Premier League clubs as well as fellow Italian club Roma, who could be set to lose on-loan Wojciech Szczesny back to Arsenal at the end of the season.

However, Atalanta received a massive boost by managing to tie down the highly rated shot-stopper.

"Atalanta have renewed the contract of Marco Sportiello until 2020," read a statement on the club’s official website. "The club are delighted to continue our relationship with the young goalkeeper.

"Sportiello came through the club’s youth academy and joined the first team three years ago.

"On Tuesday afternoon, the club and Marco agreed to extend the player’s contract until June 2020."