Spurs duo highlight strength of partnership

The pair have played together regularly down Spurs' left flank since Cameroon leftback Assou-Ekotto returned from the African Cup of Nations in the early months of 2010, and have sinced forged a highly successful partnership.

"Since I've been playing left midfield we’ve had a good understanding," Bale told Tottenham's official website, adding: "We work well together and help each other both defending and going forward.

"It's been good playing with Benni and hopefully we can continue to do that. He is a good lad and he shows what he can do on the pitch, which is good for the team."

Assou-Ekotto, signed from Racing Club Lens in 2006, was also quick to salute the PFA Player of the Year Award-winning Welshman.

He said: "It's easy to play behind Gareth because he makes his right-back tired. He doesn’t need to help me a lot so he can concentrate on attack. Even without speaking too much on the pitch we have a good understanding and I know when he wants the ball into feet or into space."

Both Bale and Assou-Ekotto will be hoping to help to fire Tottenham back into the Champions League in 2011/12, with the North Londoners failing to clinch a top four spot in the season just finished.