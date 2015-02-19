Spurs fitness will prove pivotal, says Chadli

Tottenham are preparing for a gruelling run of fixtures, starting with Fiorentina in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday.

The London outfit will contest a Europa League double-header, a Capital One Cup final against Chelsea and Premier League matches against West Ham, Swansea City and QPR in the space of 17 days.

But Chadli, who claims he is the fittest he has ever been, is adamant the gruelling training regime implemented by manager Mauricio Pochettino will pay off over the next three weeks.

"We work in the gym, we run outside and train always with intensity. If you don’t train with intensity it is totally different," said Chadli.

"He [Pochettino] says before we start that we have to be sharp. He wants to make everyone sharp and be well trained.

"We always train with GPS. They are looking at players if they get tired, they can see it on the GPS. The amount we run, they can check everything. You cannot cheat. Or you put the GPS on a cat, I've tried that."

Chadli added: "We have a strong squad with a lot of quality and players, so we can play all those games and compete in every competition," he added.

"We know it has been a problem in the past but we rotated quite a lot at the start of the season and did quite well so why not now?

"We improved a lot as a team how to play together and you can see our fitness is very good.

"We almost do not have injured players and you can see that we can fully play 90 minutes with the high tempo and that has helped us in big games."