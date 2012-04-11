Spurs skipper King refutes crisis claims

Only two months ago Spurs were touted as potential title challengers, but they are now clinging to fourth place, above Newcastle United on goal difference alone.

The team left the field to a chorus of boos after Norwich City became the third team to win at White Hart Lane this season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory on Easter Monday.

Despite their substandard league form, Spurs are able to turn their attention to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Chelsea on Sunday.

And King, who hopes to be fit to play against Roberto Di Matteo's men, has moved to diffuse whispers of a crisis.

“There is not a crisis in any way,” said King, as reported by The Guardian. “We have top players here. We lost against Norwich, but we have to move on and get up for another big game we have on Sunday.”

The Spurs skipper has echoed rallying cries from team-mates Jermaine Defoe and Ryan Nelson and believes the team’s experience will prevail as the season draws to an exciting finale.

He added: “It is up to the senior lads to lift the spirits of the rest of the lads and keep them there.

“We can’t dwell on this. We will have to look at a few things and have a few words and try to move on.

“The earlier we speak together about it, the better it will be. We have to stick together and keep working hard. That’s the only way.

“There aren’t many games now until the end of the season and we just have to give it a big push until then.”

