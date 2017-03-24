Spurs star Alli handed three-match European ban for horror tackle

Dele Alli will miss Tottenham's next three games in European competition after UEFA ruled on the red card he received during last month's shock Europa League exit against Gent.

Spurs were 1-0 down from the away leg and their task became steeper at Wembley when England midfielder Alli launched into a dangerous lunge on Brecht Dejaegere before receiving his marching orders.

Mauricio Pochettino's men could only muster a 2-2 draw and the Premier League's second-place side will now be without Alli when they make their expected return to Europe next season.

Tottenham lie second in the Premier League, seven points ahead of Manchester United in fifth and well placed in the battle for Champions League qualification.

North London rivals Arsenal are languishing in sixth by contrast and UEFA have fined the club €5,000 after supporters entered the field of play during their 5-1 Champions League last-16 defeat to Bayern Munich at Emirates Stadium.

The reigning Bundesliga champions were fined €3,000 for their fans throwing objects during the same match.