Spurs swoop for Barcelona starlet Ceballos

Ceballos, a 16-year-old attacking midfielder, was rated as one of the most exciting prospects to come out of the Catalans’ famed La Masia youth academy in recent years, but was eventually released on a free transfer earlier this season when his relationship with the club deteriorated.

The youngster was then taken on trial at Chelsea where he trained with both the youth and senior squads, but it now appears Spurs have won the race for his signature.

A source close to the player told ESPN Soccernet he was in no doubt that the White Hart Lane outfit have made a great decision in tying Ceballos to a three-year contract.

"The boy captained Barca's Under-17s and here we have a proper player, potentially one of the greats if he develops as people think he might,” he said.

"He went to Chelsea for two weeks and trained for three days with the first-team before a Champions League game such was the impression he made, but for some strange reason no one seemed to make a decision about him.

"Now, he has signed a three-year contract with Spurs and Harry Redknapp has a player who will be in his first-team within a year."

By Liam Twomey